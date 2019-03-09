Cabinet nod to integrated college campus, ₹364-cr corridor project

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the construction of an integrated campus of G.B. Pant Engineering College and a corridor improvement project at Outer Ring Road from IIT to NH-8.

Cost of projects

Chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Cabinet accorded its administrative approval and expenditure sanction to the Department of Training and Technical Education for the construction of integrated campus of G.B. Pant Engineering College and Polytechnic at Okhla Industrial Estate Phase- III at an estimated cost of ₹526.66 crore.

The Cabinet also accorded administrative approval and expenditure sanction for the Public Works Department proposal for the revised cost of the corridor improvement project of Outer Ring Road From IIT to NH-8 and its influence areas. The revised cost of the project is now estimated at ₹364.87 crore from ₹313.67 crore.

“The construction project is of [Part-A] flyover on portal structure linking existing Munirka Flyover in the east to the point beyond Army R.R. Hospital in the west on the Outer Ring Road and [Part-B] underpass at junction of B.J. Marg and Inner Ring Road,” the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, the flyover on the portal structure will ease traffic congestion of the Outer Ring Road and improve the east-west connectivity to the airport, Dwarka, Gurgaon and NH 8.

“The underpass at the B.J. Marg under the Ring Road will provide a facility for a right turn from B.J. Marg to the Inner Ring Road, thereby opening up the capacity of the under-utilised B.J. Marg and easing traffic on the RTR as a result, which is now choked as the lone south-north connectivity corridor,” the statement said further.

The project is intended to ease traffic on the Outer Ring Road and improve connectivity to central and north Delhi areas from the south.