Cabinet nod for extension of Ashram flyover up to DND flyway

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the extension of Ashram flyover on Ring Road up to DND flyway. The project aimed at eradicating the choke point between Ashram and DND flyway will be constructed at a cost of ₹128.95 crore and is expected to be completed in a year, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“During the peak hours there is huge traffic at the Ashram flyover due to which there is jam between Ashram and DND flyway. With Ashram flyover expansion plan, people can get rid of this jam,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the media.

Under this scheme, the Ashram flyover on the Ring Road will be extended to DND flyway with six lanes and a three-lane down ramp will be constructed from Ashram flyover to Sarai Kale Khan. Besides this, a three-lane up ramp for vehicles going from ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi will also be built from DND loop.

Subway in the pipeline

At Maharani Bagh, pedestrians have to use a traffic signal to cross the ring road. Under the new plan, the traffic signal will be scrapped and there will be a subway for pedestrians.

“Currently, vehicles going from Noida and Ghaziabad to south Delhi have to struggle to reach Ashram intersection from DND loop. Also, those going to south Delhi from ITO and Sarai Kale khan have to go through two to four jams. Sometimes it takes half an hour for people to reach Ashram intersection. This created problems to hundreds of people. They will now benefit from the Ashram flyover extension project,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that the government would soon start the tender process for the project.