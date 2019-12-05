Delhi

Cabinet nod for 5-star hotel at Pragati Maidan

more-in

The government on Wednesday approved transfer of 3.7 acres of land at Pragati Maidan here to ITDC and ITPO on a 99-year lease for ₹611 crore to set up a five-star hotel.

The decision for monetisation of land at Pragati Maidan to build a five-star hotel was taken up at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Giving details, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which manages the Pragati Maidan, will undertake a mega project to redevelop the land into a world-class International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The implementation of the International Exhibition and Convention Centre (IECC) project is in full swing and scheduled to be completed in the year 2020-21, said an official release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 1:47:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/cabinet-nod-for-5-star-hotel-at-pragati-maidan/article30171298.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY