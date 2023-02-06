ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet likely to approve ₹2,000-crore project to tackle air pollution

February 06, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 02:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Public Works Department (PWD) would be tasked with supervising the project with the help of a project management company

Nikhil M Babu

Mechanical sweepers are believed to be better than manual sweeping in reducing dust pollution. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Delhi Cabinet is likely to approve on Monday a proposal to outsource the operations and management of 70 mechanical road sweepers, 210 water sprinklers and around 250 integrated water sprinklers-cum-anti-smog guns to a private company instead of purchasing them, a government source told The Hindu.

The project, aimed at improving roads and reducing air pollution, is expected to cost around ₹2,000 crore over the next 10 years. “As per the current plan, the Delhi government will outsource the operations and management of these machines. Also, there will be various parameters to measure how the company performs. Its payment will be linked to these parameters,” the source said.

The source added that the Public Works Department (PWD) would be tasked with supervising the project with the help of a project management company. The 250 integrated sprinklers-cum-anti-smog-guns will likely be engaged for ten years and the other machines for seven years.

After the Cabinet passes the proposal, the government will issue a tender, following which a company will be selected through a bidding process.

How they work

Mechanical road sweepers and sprinklers are believed to be more effective than manual sweeping in reducing dust pollution. Anti-smog guns help reduce air pollution by spraying nebulised water droplets through high-pressure propellers. The sprayed water increases the mass of air-borne particles and brings them down to the ground.

As per the plan, integrated sprinklers-cum-anti-smog-guns will be mounted on trucks that will also be fitted with water tanks. These machines will use treated sewage from DJB’s sewage treatment plants. This project is part of a larger programme to “redefine” the maintenance standards of roads across the city.

