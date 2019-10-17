Delhi Cabinet hikes cash incentive for excelling sportspersons

The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday announced the expansion of its cash incentive policy for excelling sportspersons, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The revision was proposed by the Department of Education.

After revision, tentative expenditure of ₹15 crore is expected to be incurred for tournaments held during 2018-19; a provision of ₹15 crore has been made in the scheme ‘Cash Incentive to Outstanding Sportspersons’, the statement read.

“During the last 4-5 years, Delhi sportspersons have excelled in many games. They have shown extraordinary performance in international and national tournaments... Taking into consideration the toughness of selection and the hard work and efforts put in by the sportspersons, the present cash incentive for State, national and all other international championships needs to be bifurcated on the basis of priority of games, individual and team games, and period of their organisation,” the statement said further.

At present, the amount of cash incentive to the sportsperson is given on par for all the disciplines. This has now been categorised discipline-wise as high priority, priority and other categories.

“The Delhi government has increased the incentive for sportspersons who have represented India at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games since 2015,” the statement said.

Athletes from the Capital representing India in the Olympic Games, including Olympic Games for the differently-abled, will be eligible for incentives of ₹3 crore, ₹2 crore and ₹1 crore for gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Similarly, athletes winning gold, silver and bronze medals in the Asian Games will be eligible for ₹1 crore, ₹75 lakh and ₹50 lakh, respectively; for the Commonwealth Games, the amount has been revised to ₹50 lakh for gold, ₹40 lakh for silver and ₹30 lakh for bronze medal.

Anti-Rabies Vaccine

The Cabinet also approved the Health Department’s proposal for emergency procurement of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and granted ex-post facto approval for the already purchased ARV. “The cabinet approved the procurement of 80,000 vials of ARV on a single-bid basis and granted ex-post facto approval for the already procured 40,000 vials... the Finance Department also accorded approval to purchase 30,000 vials from a single source, since the availability of this vaccine in the local market is scarce,” the statement read.