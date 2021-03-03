Cabinet decides to bring govt. institutes under DSEU’s ambit

It will make the skilling ecosystem more efficient, says Sisodia

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday took several significant decisions regarding the higher and technical education system as well as the fields of arts and culture in the Capital.

At the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a decision was taken to merge 10 government institutes of technology as well as Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering (Wazirpur and Okhla Campus) and Govind Ballabh Pant Engineering College (GBPEC) and bring them under the ambit of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to streamline skill education.

“The Delhi government is committed to expand the skilling opportunities for our youth. These mergers will make the skilling ecosystem more efficient and raise the employability and skilling prospects of our youth,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, also the Education Minister.

The Cabinet also approved the merger of Delhi University’s College of Arts, functioning under the Directorate of Training and Technical Education, and Delhi Institute of Heritage Research and Management (DIHRM) affiliated with GGSIP University functioning under the Directorate of Higher Education. Both will now be part of Dr. B.R Ambedkar University.

Scholarship schemes

The Cabinet also granted approvals of ₹100 crore for the Ladli Scheme to benefit schoolgirls and for different scholarship schemes for the benefit of SC/ST/OBC students, decided to release ₹75.98 crore. These scholarship schemes include pre-matric, post-matric and merit scholarships for SC/ST/OBC/minority students from Classes 1 to 12.

It also approved funds of ₹50 crore for the construction and development of Delhi Archives buildings. Also, seed money of ₹3 crore has also been released to the Delhi Tourism Transportation Development Corporation for the construction of this complex in collaboration with Department of Delhi Archives.

Adding to the maintenance of more than ₹10 crore archival records of various government departments of Delhi, it said, the Archives has been accorded a sanction of ₹1.32 crore to strengthen the structural design to address any threat to life and property archives building due to the lockdown.