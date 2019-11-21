Cabinet clears Bill to facilitate property rights

A Bill that will facilitate the grant of ownership rights for properties in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 was approved for introduction in the ongoing session of Parliament during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a government statement said.

The Bill would aid the registration of properties in the unauthorised colonies and give some relief to the applicants from registration charges and stamp duty, it said.

“Nearly 40 lakh people reside in unauthorised colonies located on private or public land in Delhi,” the statement noted, adding that these residents were unable to register their properties for lack of title documents.

Relaxation

The Bill will allow for recognition of general power of attorney, will, agreement to sale, payment and possession documents for registration of the properties, providing a one-time relaxation from a Supreme Court ruling that said general power of attorney/sale agreement were not transfers.

It will also allow for registration charge and stamp duty to be levied on the value in the conveyance deed and it would be applicable to the last transaction only.