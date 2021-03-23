Cabinet approves setting up 100 schools of specialised excellence

NEW DELHI

23 March 2021 00:30 IST

‘The schools will focus on holistic, experiential learning’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, on Monday said that Delhi government plans to set up ‘schools of specialised excellence’ that will cater to students who are gifted in various areas of study such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities and high-end 21st century skills.

He said that the Delhi Cabinet approved establishment of about 100 such schools in Delhi.

“We are going to live in an era of specialisation and excellence. Our children need an opportunity to be ready for next-generation challenges. Every child is unique and gifted. We want to ensure that they get the opportunity and the support to achieve higher success in their lives. Schools of specialised excellence will provide the right platform for our children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their specialised interests,” Mr. Sisodia said.

‘Correct environment’

He added that these schools hold the potential to serve as examples of how providing the correct environment and opportunities to students can catapult them from even the most marginalised backgrounds to great heights of success in various fields.

These schools will be choice-based and cover Classes 9 to 12 — the last four years in the 5+3+3+4 framework of schooling introduced by the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The Delhi government, in a statement, said these schools will focus on providing holistic and experiential learning opportunities through state-of-the-art infrastructure, creativity and problem-solving focused learning and teaching, strong partnerships with universities and industry leaders, mentorship schemes and easy access to role models, in order to empower students to achieve their highest potential.