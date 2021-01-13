Cabinet approves funds for students to buy textbooks

NEW DELHI

13 January 2021 00:10 IST

Step taken to limit disruption to their education: Sisodia

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved financial aid in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to government and aided school students to purchase textbooks and writing material.

The government said that funds have also been allocated to the Delhi Bureau of Textbooks to publish and distribute support materials, student diary, workbooks, and material related to the Happiness Curriculum.

Fee hike proposal

The Cabinet also approved the setting up of the Project Management Unit (PMU) to examine the fee hike proposal by private schools on government land for 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the step was taken to limit the disruption caused to the education of children as much as possible.

“Through financial assistance, we hope all our children will be able to purchase study material and textbooks and be connected with their studies. Despite financial constraints, we will do everything we can from our side for our children so their studies are not affected,” he said.