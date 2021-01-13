Cabinet approves funds for students to buy textbooks

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved financial aid in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to government and aided school students to purchase textbooks and writing material.
The government said that funds have also been allocated to the Delhi Bureau of Textbooks to publish and distribute support materials, student diary, workbooks, and material related to the Happiness Curriculum.
Fee hike proposal
The Cabinet also approved the setting up of the Project Management Unit (PMU) to examine the fee hike proposal by private schools on government land for 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the step was taken to limit the disruption caused to the education of children as much as possible.
“Through financial assistance, we hope all our children will be able to purchase study material and textbooks and be connected with their studies. Despite financial constraints, we will do everything we can from our side for our children so their studies are not affected,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath