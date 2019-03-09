Cabinet approves auto fare hike

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved recommendations of a fare revision committee to hike auto rickshaw rates by ₹1.5/km. Autorickshaw fares will increase from ₹8/km to ₹9.50/km — a hike of 18.75% — once the Transport Department issues a notification. The meter-down charge of ₹25 per two km has also been revised to ₹25 for 1.5 km, the government said.

