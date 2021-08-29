Cabinet approves adding 6,836 ICU beds in seven govt. hospitals

The beds will be ready within six months, says Kejriwal

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said the Cabinet has approved adding 6,836 ICU beds in seven hospitals at a cost of ₹1,216.72 crore. The beds will be ready in six months, the Minister said.

“Almost 7,000 new ICU beds are being added to Delhi government hospitals, which at present have a capacity of 10,000 ICU beds, a 70% increase is being made to this number. The beds will be ready within six months,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The extra beds will help in dealing with a possible third wave of COVID-19 and if the wave does not happen then it will act like additional beds for regular treatment, Mr. Kejriwal added.

Of the total 6,836 ICU beds, 1,430 will be added to Delhi government hospital in Shalimar Bagh, 458 in Kirari government hospital, 1,912 at GTB hospital, 1,565 in Raghubir Nagar hospital, 610 at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, and 525 in Sultanpuri hospital.

“The addition of these beds will not only ramp up ICU bed facilities by 70% but will also be monumental in achieving the target of 37,000 COVID-19 beds in Delhi,” read a statement.

Mr. Jain said the government is learning from its experiences and trying its best to avoid a third wave.

“Our vision is to make ICU facilities readily available in Delhi so that even a normal oxygen bed can be instantly converted into an ICU bed,” Mr. Jain said during an event at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Saturday to felicitate healthcare workers.

No deaths for third day

Meanwhile, the city reported no new COVID-19 deaths over 24 hours for the third day in a row on Saturday. The toll remains at 25,080. Also, 29 new cases were reported in a single day, taking the tally to 14,37,685.

A total of 72,434 tests were done in 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 0.04%. There are 393 active cases in the city.