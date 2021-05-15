Cabinet approves ₹5,000 assistance to PSV drivers

Move comes in the wake of second wave

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved financial assistance of ₹5,000 to all individuals holding Public Service Badge (Drivers) of para-transit vehicles and permit holders of para-transit public service vehicles in the wake of the second wave of COVID and the curfew announced by the Delhi government to contain it.

The beneficiaries will include those who drive autorickshaws, e-rickshaws, taxis, phatphat sewa, eco-friendly sewa, gramin sewa and maxi cabs among other such vehicles.

In 2020, the government stated, ₹78 crores were given as financial assistance to more than 1.56 auto and taxi drivers and the beneficiaries of the 2020 scheme need not reapply. According to the government, they will get the payment of ₹5,000 directly transferred to their Aadhaar linked bank accounts subject to verification of deaths from local bodies.

The Delhi government said it has written to the Urban Development dept., seeking data of deaths registered with local bodies from Feb. 1 till date. Those who could not get this financial assistance last year due to various reasons, the government said, can apply for it through Delhi Transport Department website where a link for the purpose will be made available soon.