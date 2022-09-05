Cabbie held for masturbating inside car while ferrying London resident and friend

ADVERTISEMENT

A cab driver was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly masturbating inside his vehicle while he was ferrying two women, including a UK-based lawyer, to their hotel in south-west Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, the police said on Sunday.

DCP (South West) Manoj C. said the cab driver, identified as Maakhan Lal, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj district, was arrested by the police based on suo-motu action, after the victim, a 23-year-old London resident, refused to lodge a case against the accused.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. on Friday when the woman booked a cab through a cab-hailing application from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to go to a 5-star hotel in Dhaula Kuan.

“While on their way to the destination, the cab driver started masturbating inside the car. The woman and her friend saw him in the act and raised objection to his actions,” a senior police officer said.

However, the accused went on to misbehave and threatened the victim not to lodge a police complaint, a source said.

The DCP said the two women had come to India to visit Delhi and Rajasthan. “The women booked a flight within four hours of the incident and flew back to the U.K.,” the police said, adding that the accused was arrested based on the woman’s oral statement.

The cab driver is said to have been been working with the ride-hailing app for the past six months, before which he used to work with another company, police said.

In June this year, Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old Gurugram resident for flashing his genitals at a 21-year-old woman at Jor Bagh Metro Station. The woman had taken to social media to narrate her ordeal, following which police lodged a case and arrested the accused.