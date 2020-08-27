Cab drivers threaten to go on strike from Sept. 1

Drivers engaged with popular cab aggregator platforms have threatened to go on strike across the NCR from September 1 if their financial problems are not solved and their demands not met.

Drivers associated with various bodies, employed by cab aggregators, numbering around 2 lakh, will take part in the strike if the government fails to solve these, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi.

The cab drivers have demanded the extension of the moratorium on loan EMI to December 31, fare hike and increase in commission by cab aggregators, and withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding, said a pamphlet from the drivers.

“Our immediate fear is that most cabs have loans against them. The Centre’s moratorium on EMI will end on August 31 and banks start seizing the vehicle for EMI defaults after that,” Mr. Gill said.

The road tax payment relaxation should also be extended till December 31, he added.

The drivers have also demanded the cab aggregators raise the fare and commission and share taxes paid by them while travelling between Delhi and NCR.