Cab drivers threaten to go on strike from Sept. 1

Drivers engaged with popular cab aggregator platforms have threatened to go on strike across the NCR from September 1 if their financial problems are not solved and their demands not met.
Drivers associated with various bodies, employed by cab aggregators, numbering around 2 lakh, will take part in the strike if the government fails to solve these, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi.
The cab drivers have demanded the extension of the moratorium on loan EMI to December 31, fare hike and increase in commission by cab aggregators, and withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding, said a pamphlet from the drivers.
“Our immediate fear is that most cabs have loans against them. The Centre’s moratorium on EMI will end on August 31 and banks start seizing the vehicle for EMI defaults after that,” Mr. Gill said.
The road tax payment relaxation should also be extended till December 31, he added.
The drivers have also demanded the cab aggregators raise the fare and commission and share taxes paid by them while travelling between Delhi and NCR.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath