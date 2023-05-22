Cab driver thrashed after car collision; ordeal shared on Twitter

May 22, 2023 06:16 am | Updated 06:16 am IST - New Delhi

In an alleged case of road rage, a cab driver, working with ride-hailing platform Uber, was allegedly beaten up by a group of people after his car collided with theirs in the Sarai Kale Khan flyover on Saturday night.

According to some tweets by a social activist, Alok Dixit, the alleged attackers demanded money from the driver and thrashed him when he refused to pay. They also fled the scene with his car keys, Mr. Dixit said.

The Delhi Police, which took cognisance of the tweet, said that it has registered a complaint in the matter. The owner of the alleged car was identified as Vijay Kumar Pahuja, a resident of Uttam Nagar, while the cab driver was identified as Lal Chand, a resident of Greater Noida West in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Mr. Dixit, he took the cab from the IGI Airport. The car was moving at a slow pace due to traffic on the flyover when a private vehicle ahead of us abruptly reversed, and collided with our cab. Following this, the occupants of the private vehicle started blaming the driver”

Mr. Dixit told The Hindu that the car occupants demanded a compensation from Mr. Chand. “When he [Chand] refused, the two men and two women started assaulting him. I tried to stop them but they did not listen,” he said.

Mr. Dixit also shared video clips of the incident .In one of the videos, a man is seen jostling with a driver, while another man and two women are arguing with Mr. Dixit.

“In a show of complete disregard, they took the car keys, stranding us in the middle of a bustling flyover. This caused an enormous traffic jam,” he said on Twitter.

Mr. Chand told The Hindu that he had given his statement to the police. “They all beat me up, abused me and took away my keys. I was stranded on the flyover for about two hours and had to call home for spare keys,” he said.