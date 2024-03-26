GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cab driver injured, brother killed in brawl in north Delhi

March 26, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

An Ola cab driver sustained injuries while his brother was killed during an altercation near a jhuggi in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh, police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received at the Gulabi Bagh police station regarding a quarrel that broke out on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

Amir, 24, who works as a tax driver with Ola, had stopped by Kishanganj Railway colony’s jhuggi area to purchase drugs when he got into an argument with a few young men in the vicinity, police said, adding that the men allegedly followed him to his car and broke his windows.

“Amir then called his brother Kamil, and his father Mohd. Ansar, as well as six to seven others, to come with him to the jhuggi. Another quarrel took place there,” said DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena.

While Amir, his brother, and his father all sustained injuries, Kamil was later on taken to hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he added.

According to the police, four persons involved in the altercation have been apprehended. A case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention), has been filed at the Gulabi Bagh police station.

