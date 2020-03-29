Cab driver finds it difficult to sustain family of five

Apart from posing serious health threats, the COVID-19 outbreak also had adverse financial effects, specially after countrywide restrictions were announced.

Mohammad Ahmed, who is a driver with a leading cab service provider, now spends his days staring out of his balcony, in a bid to assess the financial impact caused in his life.

“Since the Prime Minister’s announcement, business is completely down and income zilch. The cab services have been discontinued till further orders. So at this point, we have no clarity on when it will be resumed and more importantly [we] have no idea how we will survive for the next three weeks,” said Ahmed.

With three children, Ahmed has a family of five to sustain.

“As of now we have bought basic grains and pulses. There is not really much that we can stock up. Where is the money for that?” he asked.

While adding that monthly instalments against loans he had taken are due, the 35-year-old said, “The worry of how to sustain is making me so anxious. I still have EMIs to pay for the loan I took to buy the car. The only thing happening these days is the steady depletion of the bank accounts. Even from the company we have not heard a word on whether we will get any kind of compensation for this period.”

“I started driving the cab three years ago. Earlier I used to work in the construction industry. Currently, it simply looks like hassles are about to increase with no solution in the near future. We can’t step out; there is no way to earn anything and a constant threat to the health. Our miseries are simply unending it seems,” he said.