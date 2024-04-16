Cab driver dragged out of car, shot dead near Red Fort

April 16, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST

A 36-year-old cab driver was allegedly shot dead near Red Fort, the police said on Monday. A vagrant minor boy also sustained a bullet injury in the firing.

DCP (North) M.K. Meena said police officials received information from Lok Nayak Hospital around 1.50 a.m. that Zakir Nagar resident Mohammad Sakib, along with 15-year-old Luv Khush, was admitted after sustaining gunshot wounds. “Police rushed to the spot and found that Sakib had succumbed to his injuries. Investigation revealed that at around 12 a.m., his cab approaching from Kodia Pul to the Chatta Rail Crossing had allegedly hit a battery e-rickshaw, which led to an altercation between him and the e-rickshaw driver.

According to eyewitnesses, Sakib was dragged out of his vehicle by two onlookers. “He managed to catch hold of one of his assailants,” the officer said, adding that following this, one of them opened fire at Sakib. The minor boy who was nearby also got injured in the firing,” officer said, adding that the altercation went on for 10-15 minutes.

Forensic analysis of the scene has been conducted and an FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provision 27 of the Arms Act. We are also checking the CCTV footage,” the DCP added.

His friend Shah Faisal, who was at the mortuary, told The Hindu that Sakib was a very decent person and would never pick fights with anybody.

He had been driving a taxi since 2016. He is survived by his wife and a six-month-old son.

“Around 1 a.m., I received a call from Sakib’s family regarding the incident and rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital. By the time we all reached there, he had succumbed to his injuries,” Mr. Faisal said, adding that Sakib’s family has seen the CCTV footage of the incident.

“It was clear in the footage that Sakib did anything wrong. The altercation between the e-rickshaw driver and Sakib ensued after the collision. Suddenly, two men just walked into the spot and started fighting with him,” he said.

