Cab driver arrested for shooting teenager over money

A 24-year-old cab driver was arrested from Batla House on Saturday for killing a boy after he did not return his money to purchase a high-end mobile phone, the police said.

On Friday, the police received a PCR call about a gunshot injury to a boy in Azeem Dairy. The victim’s brother, Asif, said that when he came outside the house to look for his brother, he was found lying injured on the floor. He said he was home when the incident took place.

An FIR under IPC sections of murder and Arms Act was registered an investigation was taken up.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused, Khalid was arrested from Batla House. He revealed that he had given ₹72,000 to the victim to purchase an expensive phone, the police said. He said, on Friday evening, he had gone to take his money but the victim neither gave him the phone or the money. After a heated argument, the accused opened fired at him.