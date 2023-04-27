HamberMenu
Cab driver arrested for sexually assaulting six-year-old school student

The victim told her mother that the driver had been touching her inappropriately while driving her from school for the past one year

April 27, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl while driving her home from school, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohd. Azhar, the police said.

The victim’s mother informed the police that the accused was tasked to ferry her daughter to school. The victim told her mother on Wednesday that the driver had been touching her inappropriately while driving her from school for the past one year, DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said, adding that a case under IPC Section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act has been registered at the Shaheen Bagh police station.

