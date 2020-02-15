Cab driver arrested for making obscene gestures at passenger

A 38-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures in front of a woman advocate on Friday, police said.

The accused, Satish Sharma, is a resident of Nilothi. According to the police, the lawyer had boarded the cab in Gurugram for the Delhi High Court. When the driver began making obscene gestures, the woman called the police and lodged a written complaint. The accused cab driver managed to escape after dropping her off.

“We obtained details of the cab and traced him with the help of booking details. He was arrested from his home in Nilothi,” said a police officer.

A case under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC has been registered at the Tilak Marg police station.

On the metro

In a similar case, a woman metro commuter alleged that a man flashed his genitals inside the train on Thursday.

The woman shared the details of the incident on Twitter. In a series of tweets, the woman said: “I was sitting on the 2-seater at the end of 7th coach returning to Gurgaon on yellowline, & this man was standing facing me for quite sometime. I don’t know when he turned to bring his right profile to face me. I just saw his penis outside of his pant directed at me [sic.].”

The woman also posted a photo of the man standing near the metro door. Metro officials replied to the woman’s tweet and said they are looking into the matter.

The Delhi police has registered a FIR into the matter and are trying to trace the suspect with the help of the DMRC. “We have procured CCTV of the metro stations from where the suspect boarded and deboarded the metro. The case is under investigation and it will be worked out soon,” said a police officer.