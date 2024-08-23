ADVERTISEMENT

Cab, auto drivers begin 2-day strike

Published - August 23, 2024 12:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

Commuters across Delhi-NCR face major inconvenience

The Hindu Bureau

Taxis parked outside New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Cab and autorickshaw drivers in Delhi on Thursday declared a two-day strike against app-based aggregators, leading to major inconvenience for commuters across Delhi-NCR.

The striking drivers said inadequate compensation, coupled with aggregators launching bike taxi services, has hit their livelihoods. More than 15 unions, including the Taxi Chalak Sena Union, Delhi Auto Tricycle Driver Union, and Rajdhani Tourist Drivers’ Union, have extended support to the strike.

Kishan Verma, president of the Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union, said the Centre and Delhi government have failed to address their issues. “We have reached out to both the governments and told them about the high commissions charged from drivers, and the fall in income. But they have failed us,” he said.

Meanwhile, commuters faced significant challenges hailing app-based cabs. Radhika Merchant, a resident of Saket, said that she spent 30 minutes trying to book a cab for her office in Hauz Khas. “I tried both Ola and Uber but failed to get a cab or an auto. I finally had to book a bike taxi,” she said.

