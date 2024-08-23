Cab, auto drivers begin 2-day strike

Cab and autorickshaw drivers in Delhi on Thursday declared a two-day strike against app-based aggregators, leading to major inconvenience for commuters across Delhi-NCR.

ADVERTISEMENT

The striking drivers said inadequate compensation, coupled with aggregators launching bike taxi services, has hit their livelihoods. More than 15 unions, including the Taxi Chalak Sena Union, Delhi Auto Tricycle Driver Union, and Rajdhani Tourist Drivers’ Union, have extended support to the strike.

Kishan Verma, president of the Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union, said the Centre and Delhi government have failed to address their issues. “We have reached out to both the governments and told them about the high commissions charged from drivers, and the fall in income. But they have failed us,” he said.

Meanwhile, commuters faced significant challenges hailing app-based cabs. Radhika Merchant, a resident of Saket, said that she spent 30 minutes trying to book a cab for her office in Hauz Khas. “I tried both Ola and Uber but failed to get a cab or an auto. I finally had to book a bike taxi,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.