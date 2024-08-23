GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cab, auto drivers begin 2-day strike

Commuters across Delhi-NCR face major inconvenience

Published - August 23, 2024 12:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Taxis parked outside New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday.

Taxis parked outside New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Cab and autorickshaw drivers in Delhi on Thursday declared a two-day strike against app-based aggregators, leading to major inconvenience for commuters across Delhi-NCR.

The striking drivers said inadequate compensation, coupled with aggregators launching bike taxi services, has hit their livelihoods. More than 15 unions, including the Taxi Chalak Sena Union, Delhi Auto Tricycle Driver Union, and Rajdhani Tourist Drivers’ Union, have extended support to the strike.

Kishan Verma, president of the Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union, said the Centre and Delhi government have failed to address their issues. “We have reached out to both the governments and told them about the high commissions charged from drivers, and the fall in income. But they have failed us,” he said.

Meanwhile, commuters faced significant challenges hailing app-based cabs. Radhika Merchant, a resident of Saket, said that she spent 30 minutes trying to book a cab for her office in Hauz Khas. “I tried both Ola and Uber but failed to get a cab or an auto. I finally had to book a bike taxi,” she said.

Related Topics

Delhi / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.