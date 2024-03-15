GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘CAA rules, police deployment attempt to provoke Muslims’

March 15, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

Sobhana K Nair
Sobhana K. Nair
Security personnel patrolling the bylanes of Phool Bagh area in Lucknow on March 12 as a precautionary measure after the Centre notified the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. 

Security personnel patrolling the bylanes of Phool Bagh area in Lucknow on March 12 as a precautionary measure after the Centre notified the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.  | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The move to notify the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the subsequent deployment of police forces in Muslim majority areas look like an attempt to contrive a reaction from the community, Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan said, pointing out that the rules were notified on Tuesday coinciding with the first day of Ramzan.

Mr. Khan asserted that the CAA rules are not part of the Samajwadi Party’s electoral discourse, which, he said, is mainly centred around farmers’ demand for MSP, rising unemployment and crimes against women, and exploitation of Dalits and minorities under the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre.

“Rules are being framed for so many laws in the country, but we have never seen police deployment at Muslim majority residential areas for that. The day the CAA rules were notified, coinciding with the beginning of Ramzan, they strategically placed the police force hoping to provoke a reaction,” Mr. Khan, who was also part of the joint parliamentary committee on the CAA, said.

‘Unconstitutional’

The SP and the other Opposition parties, he said, opposed the CAA on the principle that “it uses religion as a qualifier to grant citizenship, which is unconstitutional”. The timing of notifying the rules, he said, is definitely circumspect. The CAA prescribes a cut-off date of December 31, 2014. Persons who entered India after that aren’t eligible to seek citizenship under the law. “Does the BJP believe that there is no religious persecution happening in Pakistan or the neighbouring countries after 2014?” he added.

