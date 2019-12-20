Delhi

CAA protests hearing: Plea in Delhi HC for contempt action against lawyers who ‘disrespected’ court

more-in

After hearing the lawyers, the Bench said it will refer the matter to one of its relevant committees which will deliberate on it

Several advocates on Friday asked the Delhi High Court to take contempt of court action against those lawyers who used derogatory words against judges during the hearing of several PILs relating to violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Senior advocates, heads of Bar Associations and central government lawyers mentioned before a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar the need for contempt action against those who “disrespected the judiciary“.

Also read: News Analysis | In Jamia, entering a library is a first for the police

After hearing the lawyers, the Bench said it will refer the matter to one of its relevant committees which will deliberate on it.

On Thursday, several lawyers appearing for pleas in relation to violence at Jamia university, during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, had used derogatory words against the Bench when it declined to grant interim protection to students from arrest.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 11:41:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/caa-protests-hearing-plea-in-delhi-hc-for-contempt-action-against-lawyers-who-disrespected-court/article30355965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY