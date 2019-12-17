CAA protests: Delhi University students express solidarity

Several students at Delhi University as well Ambedkar University of Delhi on Tuesday protested against the police crackdown at Jamia Milla Islamia earlier in the week.

On the second day of protests at DU, police had to put up barricades between students protesting against the Act and members of the RSS student organization ABVP who were holding a demonstration in support of the Act. Kawalpreet Kaur of the left wing All India Students Association alleged that members of the ABVP were “targeting Muslim students”

The ABVP however denied the claim.

Students of the History and Political Science department protesting police “brutality” had on Monday boycotted exams, a representative of the Pinjra Tod campaign said. The ABVP state secretary Sidharth Yadav said that the group was against such action. “The ABVP had assembled at Arts Faculty with all their anti-muslim bigotry and in support of the use of force unleashed by the state machinery...But we will not let them deter our struggles” the group added.

Up to 200 students and alumni of the Delhi School of Economics as well as nearly 800 from Ashoka University released statements condemning the crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia as well as the amended Citizenship Act, both terming it against constitutional values of the country