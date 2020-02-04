‘CAA, NRC have made life difficult for Muslims’

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) had made life more difficult for Muslims, as she appealed to the voters of Delhi not to get lured by the “enticing manifestos” of the Congress, BJP and AAP.

Addressing a rally here, Ms. Mayawati said if her party won the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, it would bring development on the lines of BSP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, driven by the principle of “sarvajan hitaye, sarvajan sukhaye”.

“Beware of all the tricks of the trade that rival parties will use to lure you to vote for them,” the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Addressing a packed Talkatora stadium, she claimed that “not much development and uplifting of lives” had happened for Dalits, tribals, people belonging to other backward classes, Muslims and other minorities in the national capital.