CAA implementation | Security beefed up around Jamia Millia Islamia, police patrol northeast Delhi

March 12, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - New Delhi

A section of Jamia Millia Islamia students held a protest against CAA implementation on the campus on the evening of March 11, following which security was beefed up and paramilitary personnel deployed

Heavy police force was deployed around Jamia Millia Islamia on March 12 morning while security was tightened in Delhi with paramilitary personnel conducting patrols and flag marches after the Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. A section of Jamia Millia Islamia students held a protest against CAA implementation on the campus on Monday evening, following which security was beefed up and paramilitary personnel deployed, a senior police officer told PTI. ALSO READ Citizenship Amendment Act rules notified, four years after the law was passed

The CAA bill was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2019, leading to protests across the country, including Delhi which witnessed months-long anti-CAA protests in 2019-2020 with Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh being the epicentres of the stir.

In early 2020, the city witnessed communal riots in its northeastern parts over the issue in which 53 people were killed and over 500 injured.

After the Centre implemented the CAA on Monday, notifying the rules four years after the contentious law was passed, police in Delhi's northeast district identified 43 hotspots and conducted patrols there.

These areas include Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Khajoori Khas and Seemapuri, an official said.

Paramilitary personnel conducted night patrols and flag marches in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and many parts of northeast Delhi on Monday. The patrolling will continue on Tuesday also, he said.

"Police and paramilitary personnel are keeping a strict vigil to maintain law and order. We have identified 43 hotspots in northeast Delhi and night patrolling was comparatively high at these locations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

"The safety of every person in Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility," he told PTI.

The Delhi Police's cyber unit is also monitoring social media platforms to prevent provocative posts and rumours, police said.