By banning us, they are trying to create a divide, say officials suspended by Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association for allegedly supporting protest against WFI chief

May 09, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - New Delhi

Days after the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA) suspended three district secretaries and two managers of an academy over their alleged involvement in the protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief in Delhi, several of those suspended stood by their decision to extend support to the cause.

A letter on May 5, issued by HAWA president Rohtash Singh, said Virender Singh Dalal of Jhajjar, Sanjay Singh Malik of Hisar, and Jai Bhagwan of Mewat have been suspended with immediate effect. “We stand with our children because they are being wronged. I will continue to support the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Despite a case under the POCSO Act, the WFI chief hasn’t been arrested, but immediate action has been taken against us,” said Mr. Dalal, adding that he will go to the protest site.

The HAWA chief also suspended Ajay Singh Dhanda and Jai Bhagwan Lathar, the managers of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Wrestling Academy in Mirchpur village of Hisar district, for their alleged involvement in anti-WFI and HAWA activities.

“We’re the voice of the protesters. Our academy has been training students since 2012. By banning us, they are trying to create a divide. We won’t let this happen,” Mr. Dhanda told The Hindu.

Mr. Singh said those suspended had been warned in January, when the wrestlers’ protest first erupted. “We told them not to participate. In March, we asked them for an explanation and gave a 20-day period. We received no response, hence they have been suspended,” he said.

On the academy suspensions, Mr. Singh alleged that the managers “misguided” students and took them to Jantar Mantar to protest and parents had complained about it. Mr. Dhanda insisted that none of their students were taken to Delhi.