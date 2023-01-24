HamberMenu
Businessman, son held for mowing down vendor in Munirka

The police said the victim, 50-year-old Bashu Dev Shau, was rushed to AIIMS, but he succumbed to his injuries

January 24, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday said a businessman, his son and their driver have been detained after their car mowed down a 50-year-old ice-cream vendor in south-west Delhi’s Munirka on Sunday.

Bablu Kumar, another vendor, informed the police after he heard a loud sound at the Outer Ring Road near the Munirka red light around 10.15 p.m. on Sunday. On nearing the spot, he saw a car speeding away after knocking down a man. The man was lying in a pool of blood next to his cart that was smashed. The number plate of the car had dropped at the spot due to the impact of the crash, the police said, adding that it helped them trace the accused.

The victim, Bashu Dev Shau, was rushed to AIIMS, but he succumbed to his injuries, the police added.

A senior officer said the accused are being interrogated and further investigation is underway, adding that an FIR was registered on Monday under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) at Kishangarh police station.

