Businessman says he was abducted after landing in Delhi

September 25, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

A businessman from Bihar has alleged that he was kidnapped after reaching Delhi by man whom he had met recently and was released after paying a ransom of ₹3 lakh, the police said on Sunday.

Based on the victim Bablu Yadav’s complaint, an FIR has been filed at the IGI Airport police station against the accused, Ajay, under the relevant IPC sections and a probe is on.

Mr. Yadav, 33, told the police that he often buys fruits on wholesale from Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi and sells them in West Bengal’s Siliguri, where he had met Mr. Ajay eight months ago.

After the accused invited him for a visit, Mr. Yadav reached the Delhi airport on September 20. “A taxi dropped me at a spot, from where Ajay took me to an undisclosed location. Here, he and his associates locked me in a room and took my phone. They beat me up and threatened to kill me,” alleged Mr. Yadav.

According tothe FIR, the accused blindfolded Mr. Yadav and drove him to random places in the city. They finally released him at the Bahadurgarh metro station on Friday after his family paid the ransom.

