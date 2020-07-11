Businessman robbed by bike-borne men in Hauz Khas

NEW DELHI

11 July 2020 00:08 IST

A businessman, who was on an evening walk, was robbed by two bike-borne men at gunpoint in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas, said a senior police officer on Friday.

The victim, Kunal Sharma, said that on July 8 at around 8.30 p.m. he was out on evening walk on a road near Laxman Public School in Hauz Khas. When he reached the entrance of Mayfair garden, two men on a black bike stopped him. One of them had hidden his face with a cloth and the other was wearing a helmet. The pillion rider took out a gun and pointed at his stomach. The other one told him to hand over all valuables. They robbed his four rings, a smart watch and then started checking his neck for the chain. They then searched pockets for cash or any other item. After robbing the valuables, they escaped from the spot. However, they didn’t take his mobile phone.

He then went to the nearest police booth to report the incident. He was asked to report the incident at Hauz Khas police station. The police personnel told him to write a written complaint. The constable then asked him to write the compliant in Hindi and persisted him in writing that he was threatened with a sharp object and not with a gun.

Advertising

Advertising

DCP (South), Atul Thakur said that based on the compliant given by the victim, an FIR under sections of robbery has been registered at Hauz Khas police station. The case is under investigation. “Senior police officers have contacted the victim and his grievances will be taken care of,” said Mr Thakur.