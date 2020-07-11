Businessman robbed by bike-borne men in Hauz Khas

A businessman, who was on an evening walk, was robbed by two bike-borne men at gunpoint in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas, said a senior police officer on Friday.
The victim, Kunal Sharma, said that on July 8 at around 8.30 p.m. he was out on evening walk on a road near Laxman Public School in Hauz Khas. When he reached the entrance of Mayfair garden, two men on a black bike stopped him. One of them had hidden his face with a cloth and the other was wearing a helmet. The pillion rider took out a gun and pointed at his stomach. The other one told him to hand over all valuables. They robbed his four rings, a smart watch and then started checking his neck for the chain. They then searched pockets for cash or any other item. After robbing the valuables, they escaped from the spot. However, they didn’t take his mobile phone.
He then went to the nearest police booth to report the incident. He was asked to report the incident at Hauz Khas police station. The police personnel told him to write a written complaint. The constable then asked him to write the compliant in Hindi and persisted him in writing that he was threatened with a sharp object and not with a gun.
DCP (South), Atul Thakur said that based on the compliant given by the victim, an FIR under sections of robbery has been registered at Hauz Khas police station. The case is under investigation. “Senior police officers have contacted the victim and his grievances will be taken care of,” said Mr Thakur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath