Businessman robbed at gunpoint inside house

A 38-year-old businessman and his wife were robbed at gunpoint inside their bungalow's parking lot in north-west Delhi’s Model Town in the small hours of Sunday, the police said on Monday.

Varun Behl, a trader in Chandni Chowk and resident of Gujranwala Town, was parking his high-end car when the incident took place, they said. His wife was sitting in the passenger seat with their minor daughter while their son and a house help were on the back seat.

CCTV footage

The CCTV footage from the camera installed in the house showed three masked men with two of them wearing black caps entering the main gate after Mr. Behl parked his car.

The accused can be seen showing him a weapon and asking him to part with his belongings. Meanwhile, another masked man approaches the victim’s wife and takes her phone. “The woman can be seen trying to make a call when the accused took it from her,” said an officer said.

A house help at the victim’s residence said the accused had threatened Mr. Behl and other occupants to not call for help or they would hurt them. In about a minute, they robbed Mr. Behl’s gold chain, rings, cash from his wallet and his wife’s mobile phone and fled the spot, the police said.

Were being followed

Mr. Behl told investigators that they had suspected a few men following him when he was on his way. “So, the victim said he had taken a detour and reached home at 3 a.m.,” the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said the three accused drove towards Adarsh Nagar where officers on patrolling duty had asked them to stop.

“The accused got scared, left the bike and started running. The officers chased them for 1.5 km after which there was an exchange of fire between the robbers and policemen. The accused fired about 4-5 rounds and officers about 2-3. However, they managed to flee into the jungle area,” Ms. Arya said.

Mr. Behl reported the matter at Model Town police station around 2 p.m. on Sunday. A case has been registered on charges of robbery and under Arms Act.

An officer said this gang that wears masks and caps while committing robbery has been active for two months in the district.

The police have been briefed about identifying and nabbing the accused, he added.