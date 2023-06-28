Businessman looted at gunpoint in another daylight robbery

June 28, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Days after a delivery agent and his associate were robbed by armed men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, a businessman was allegedly robbed of ₹4.5 lakh and his vehicle at gunpoint in broad daylight on Wednesday in north Delhi’s Yudhishthir Setu, the police said.

Sunil Kumar Jain, 56, a resident of Shahdara’s Bihari Colony, told the police that when he was returning home from Kashmere Gate, he stopped on the bridge to take a phone call when two men on a scooty looted him after pointing a “pistol-like object”.

“Two people approached me and asked me to hand them over my scooty keys. Later, they escaped on it,” Mr. Jain told the police, adding that there was ₹4.5 lakh in his scooty.

A case under IPC Sections 394 and 34 has been lodged and several teams have been deployed to nab the accused, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Pragati Maidan robbery

One more accused has been apprehended in the Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery case, the police said on Wednesday. The accused, identiied as Anil alias Choti, was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district and his share of ₹1 lakh was recovered from him. Earlier on Tuesday, the police had said that seven people were arrested and ₹4.98 lakh had been recovered so far.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Wednesday advised businesspersons to be careful while carrying big amounts of money.

The traders’ body alleged that crime, including robberies, is on the rise in the city and said that the advisory will be sent to 500 market associations and 50 industrial areas of Delhi.

