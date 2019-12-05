Businessman kidnapped, murdered

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 64-year-old businessman from south Delhi, the police said.

Sources said that on November 15, Arun Kumar Sharma, a business tycoon, was reported missing by his family. The family stated that Mr. Sharma had gone to meet his lawyer in Gurugram and didn’t return. When the family tried to contact him, they couldn’t reach him after which the police registered a kidnapping case.

The case was being investigated by the District Police but was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch, who have arrested six people .

Sources said that Mr. Sharma had a property dispute in Gurugram and court proceedings over the same were under way.