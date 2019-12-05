Businessman kidnapped, murdered

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 64-year-old businessman from south Delhi, the police said.
Sources said that on November 15, Arun Kumar Sharma, a business tycoon, was reported missing by his family. The family stated that Mr. Sharma had gone to meet his lawyer in Gurugram and didn’t return. When the family tried to contact him, they couldn’t reach him after which the police registered a kidnapping case.
The case was being investigated by the District Police but was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch, who have arrested six people .
Sources said that Mr. Sharma had a property dispute in Gurugram and court proceedings over the same were under way.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.