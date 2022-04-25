Businessman held with counterfeit coins worth over ₹10 lakh

April 25, 2022 01:37 IST

A businessman and his associates were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly possessing counterfeit coins of ₹10 totalling to around ₹10.16 lakh, officers said on Sunday.

DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan said they received a tip-off about an illegal coin manufacturing unit being operated outside the Capital, following which several raids were carried out. Subsequently, the prime accused, identified as 48-year-old Naresh Kumar, was arrested with the counterfeit coins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The DCP added that Kumar confessed to his role in operating the unit and further led the police to his factories at Dadri in Haryana. “A total of four manufacturing units making counterfeit coins were found and more coins and machines were recovered,” the DCP said.

Police added that they also found 20 packets with 15,000 coins at the units along with electric motors and machines to engrave the emblem and other designs on the coins.

His associates were also arrested at Kumar’s behest and were identified as Santosh Mandal, Dharmendra Kumar, Dharmendra Mahto and Sharavan Kumar.