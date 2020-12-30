Delhi

Businessman held for tax fraud of ₹22 crore

Special Correspondent GURUGRAM 30 December 2020 00:04 IST
Updated: 30 December 2020 00:04 IST

The Central Goods and Services Tax, Commissionerate (CGST), Gurugram, has arrested a businessman for Input Tax Credit fraud to the tune of ₹22 crore on Monday.

The accused Rajesh Kumar Gupta of the firm M/s Deep Chand Rajesh Kumar, Gurugram, had passed on Input Tax Credit fraudulently to the tune of ₹22.74 crore involving invoice value of ₹26.11 crore on the strength of invoices issued to 13 non-existent fake firms located in various States.During search proceedings at the residence of assessee, unaccounted cash of ₹90.57 lakh was seized. Further, during the probe the assessee has voluntarily paid ₹1.25 crore towards duty liability.

Rajesh has committed a cognisable and non-bailable offence under Section 132 (5) of the CGST Act 2017.

He was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Delhi and remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

