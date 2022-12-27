Businessman held for role in fire at MCD parking lot that gutted 20 cars 

December 27, 2022 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting on fire 20 cars at a multi-level parking lot in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar on Monday, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Yash Arora, a resident of Subhash Nagar who owns an import business. An officer said that Arora had a grudge against one of the car owners and, in a bid to take revenge, set his car on fire, which spread to other vehicles in the lot.

Around 4:30 a.m., a PCR call was received at Rajouri Garden police station about the fire in the basement of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) multi-level parking lot in Subhash Nagar.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was quickly brought under control. “As many as 20 cars were found burnt, of which some were completely charred with only the chassis visible,” Additional DCP (West) Akshat Kaushal said.

A police team inspected the CCTV cameras installed in the lot and saw that a man drove his car into the lot around 3 a.m., set alight the tyre of another vehicle which caused the blaze, and then fled.

Using CCTV camera footage, the police tracked the car of the accused and soon arrested him. “During interrogation, Arora revealed that he had an enmity with the owner of the car he had lit, identified as Ishan, 18, over some personal issues and wanted to take revenge,” Mr. Kaushal said.

A case has been lodged under IPC sections pertaining to mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house and Section 4 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg said that the building was found to have an expired fire NOC and a faulty fire safety system.

Meanwhile, the MCD said it is awaiting the police’s initial investigation report to take necessary action in the case.

A senior officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Ishan and Arora had a verbal scuffle over the latter’s cousin sister a few months back, which caused the grudge.”