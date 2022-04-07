Businessman adopts family of e-rickshaw driver who died saving line workers

He will pay ₹15,000 every month for family expenses and school fees

Days after a 39-year-old e-rickshaw driver, Satish Kumar, lost his life while saving three line workers who fell into a sewer line in Outer Delhi, a city-based businessman has adopted his family and will bear the expenses of his three minor children.

M.M. Pal Singh Goldi, who runs a solid waste management and cleaning business, adopted the children and gave the mother ₹25,000. He promised to pay around ₹15,000 every month for family expenses and school fees.

The three line workers and the e-rickshaw driver died after falling into a sewer line in the Samaypur Badli area on March 29. Kumar used to work as a gym trainer before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

He started driving an e-rickshaw after the lockdown due to financial constraints.