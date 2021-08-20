BusinessLine’s quiz back with its 18th edition; sees over 6,000 participants

New Delhi

20 August 2021 01:15 IST

This time, the competition will be in virtual format

BusinessLine’ s Cerebration 2021 — one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships — is back with its 18th edition. This time, the quiz will be in a virtual format.

The quiz is designed for corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants.

The preliminary online quizzing was scheduled from August 4 till August 11 to shortlist top 6 from each of the 6 cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. It witnessed more than 6,000 participants.

Now for the regional Delhi round, following 6 participants will battle it out and 1 will qualify for the grand finale on August 28.

Participants selected for Delhi regional round, which is scheduled on August 21 at 4 p.m., are: Ayush Awasthi, EY, Rahul Panda, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Rishi Kant Gupta, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Ashish Kumar, Zomato, Abhinav Dhar, PT JayKay Files Indonesia and Rohan Khanna, Barclays.

Prize money

One stands a chance to win the most coveted intellectual title and take-home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakhs. (First prize-₹75,000, second prize-₹50,000 and third prize-₹25,000)

Log in details

Quiz enthusiast can login to witness the top 6 battle it out by registering at — https://bit.ly/BLQUIZ21 or scan the QR Code.

The event is sponsored by the following — title sponsor: Union Bank of India; powered by: CFA Institute and in Association with: ManageEngine & BSE IPE.