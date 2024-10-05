ADVERTISEMENT

Business Blasters programme in all govt. varsities within a month: Delhi CM

Published - October 05, 2024 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

Project provides financial support to students for establishing start-ups

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Atishi announced on Friday that the Business Blasters programme, which provides financial support to school students for establishing start-ups, will be extended to all universities under the Delhi government within a month. She said students of government schools had become entrepreneurs since the implementation of the programme.

“Business Blasters was an experiment launched in Delhi government schools. Under this programme, students of Classes 11 and 12 receive seed funding of ₹2,000 each. Some might think this is a small amount, but with this students formed teams, came up with business ideas, and started their own start-ups. The project was a resounding success,” Ms. Atishi said while addressing graduating students at the second convocation of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT).

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Education portfolio, shared the stage with Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena at the event, which saw 2,224 students receiving their degrees.

‘Become job providers’

Ms. Atishi said she was pleased to know that 81% of NSUT graduates had secured jobs, but the biggest challenge the youth face today is unemployment. She said universities need to look beyond placement records, and students should work towards becoming job providers instead of job seekers.

