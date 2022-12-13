Business Blasters has changed the definition of ‘career’ for students: Sisodia

December 13, 2022 09:02 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Students in Delhi government schools are becoming responsible citizens through this programme, says Delhi Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the first year of the Delhi government’s “Business Blasters” programme in schools has shown that the definition of a “career” has completely changed for students, as they are now approaching it from a job-creator mindset.

Mr. Sisodia was interacting with students at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 1, Mandawali to check on the progress of the second batch of students which has begun working on new business ideas after doing comprehensive market research.

“Our students in Delhi government schools are not only developing the core entrepreneurial skills but are also becoming responsible citizens through this programme. The Delhi government will support their determination and hardwork in every way and their businesses will create new job opportunities for the future,” he said. Students of the new batch pitched ideas that included starting an advertisement agency, customised dressmaking, home decor, catering, artificial jewellery, etc.

Students from class 12, continuing in the second year of Business Blasters, said that when they used to present their ideas to someone in the maiden year of the Business Blasters programme, they lacked self-confidence and hesitated to approach clients. However, this year they said they have been able to launch their products in the market without any hesitation because they have understood the process of marketing, finance, very well.

