Bus row: Gupta says Delhi govt. trying to silence ‘voice of truth’

My tweets are based on reliable information, says BJP MLA

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Sunday said the Delhi government was trying to silence the “voice of truth” in response to a criminal and civil defamation suit filed against him by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot for claiming irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

“Instead of answering people on the financial irregularities in the DTC bus purchase scam, the AAP government has been going after me for exposing them. Both CM Arvind Kejriwal and his government are scared of the questions, which I am raising in the Delhi Assembly and on social media platforms,” Mr. Gupta said.

He added that his tweets are always based on facts, which are from reliable sources.

Gahlot’s alleges

Mr. Gahlot has alleged that Mr. Gupta intentionally defamed and tarnished his reputation of the Transport Minister for malafide purposes and to gain political mileage.

He has as sought ₹5 crore as damages in the civil defamation suit from Mr. Gupta for making such reckless remarks against him. The Transport Minister has further sought removal of all defamatory content posted by Vijender Gupta against him on Twitter and Facebook.

The Delhi High Court, however, has refused to pass an ex-parte interim order directing the removal of allegedly defamatory statements and posts shared by Mr. Gupta on social media against Mr. Gahlot.

The court on Saturday, granted 30 days to the BJP leader to respond to the suit as well as the application for an interim order.