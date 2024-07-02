Bus overturns in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, one injured

A person sustained injuries after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus overturned in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar early Tuesday morning, the police said.

The incident took place at 3.40 a.m. when the DTC bus plying on route number 763 — ISBT to Uttam Nagar — was on its way to Rajouri Garden when it hit a divider on the Ring Road and overturned,, said an officer, adding that there were around 15 passengers on board.

One person has received minor injuries as per the latest information, and legal action is being initiated under the new criminal laws, said police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.