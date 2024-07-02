GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bus overturns in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, one injured

Published - July 02, 2024 10:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A person sustained injuries after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus overturned in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar early Tuesday morning, the police said.

The incident took place at 3.40 a.m. when the DTC bus plying on route number 763 — ISBT to Uttam Nagar — was on its way to Rajouri Garden when it hit a divider on the Ring Road and overturned,, said an officer, adding that there were around 15 passengers on board.

One person has received minor injuries as per the latest information, and legal action is being initiated under the new criminal laws, said police.

