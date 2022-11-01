Bus mows down woman in Karol Bagh

Police are searching for the driver of the private bus, who fled the spot after the accident

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 01, 2022 01:37 IST

A 27-year-old woman was mowed down by a private bus on Monday in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, police said.

A PCR call was received around 10.10 am on Monday about an accident at Karol Bagh’s Faiz Road area. Police said the victim, identified as Sapna Yadav, who worked as a receptionist at a logistics company, was coming to Jhandewalan Extension from Loni when the bus hit her.

A senior police officer said efforts are on to arrest the accused bus driver, who fled the spot after the accident, as well as to trace the vehicle’s owner.

