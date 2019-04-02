Bus driver shot dead in front of 5-year-old son

A 40-year-old cluster bus driver was shot dead while he was holding his five-year-old son on Sunday night in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur. The family suspects the murder to be a case of honour killing and an outcome of revenge.

The crime scene was about 500 metres from a post police as well as from New Usmanpur police station respectively.

Recalling the incident, victim Hakimuddin’s wife Shahana, 30, said that the couple and two of their children including five-year-old Umar had gone for dinner at their family house in Seelampur and were on their way home to the rented accommodation when the incident happened at 10.30 p.m.

Bike-borne assailants

“When we reached our home, my husband asked me to go inside and he went to a nearby store with Umar because the boy wanted to buy some snacks. He was walking to the store when four persons on two bikes came and started firing in his direction,” said the wife.

According to Shahana, the boy told his father “Papa wo tumhe goli maar rahe hain [They are shooting at you] and in a fraction of a second, they shot about eight rounds at my husband. He fell on the ground along with my son. Thankfully, they didn’t shoot my son or the bullet didn’t hit him,” she said.

Leaving his father on the road, the five-year-old rushed home to inform his mother. “Ammi, papa mar gaye… papa ko goli maar di [Mother, father is dead… he has been shot],” he told the mother, she claimed.

As the accused fled the spot, Hakimuddin was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Hakimuddin’s family said they suspect involvement of the family of his younger brother’s wife as the two families have been at loggerheads for nearly a year since the couple ran away and got married against the wishes of the woman’s family.

Against the relationship

Shahana said that her brother-in-law Shahzad fell in love with a neighbour, Uzma, but the woman’s parents were against the relationship as they did not approve of love marriages.

“The girl ran away from home and the two got married in court. They came to our house. Since then, her family has enmity with us,” the wife said. Hakimuddin’s sister Nasreen said that the family had asked Uzma to return to her house but she had refused.

The family said that about eight months ago, the two families engaged in a clash on the same issue in which a neighbour, who was trying to pacify the situation, was stabbed to death allegedly by Hakimuddin’s brothers Shahzad and Mahumuddin. The police said that both the brothers are lodged in jail on murder charge.

“When we were leaving from the Seelampur house on Sunday night, we saw Uzma’s family members watching us. I told my husband the same but he asked me to ignore it,” Shahana said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Atul Thakur said that the police have taken note of the suspicion raised by the family but the murder is under investigation. “Some suspects are being interrogated. The motive of murder will be ascertained once arrests are made,” he said.

Hakimuddin is survived by his wife and six children.