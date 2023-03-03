Bus carrying DU students overturns in Himachal Pradesh, one dead, 40 injured

March 03, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Bilaspur

A private bus carrying a group of Delhi University students on a trip to Manali overturned here on Friday, leaving a young woman dead and 40 others injured, officials said.

There were 44 people in the bus, including 35 women students from Kamala Nehru College and six coordinators for the group, SDM Bilaspur, Abhishek Kumar Garg said.

The accident took place on Chandigarh-Manali road.

One student, hailing from Jaipur, was crushed to death while four others suffered fractures and rest minor injuries, the officials said.

Passersby pulled out the injured from the bus and rushed them to the Bilaspur Regional Hospital.

One passenger was referred to PGI Chandigarh and two to AIIMS Bilaspur.

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver of the bus.

The driver and the conductor fled the spot after the accident, Mr. Garg added.